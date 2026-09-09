The Royal Hanbok Show | 9/9/26

Korean culture, fashion and community are coming together for the Royal Hanbok Show at the Orleans Hotel & Casino. Sunny Kim, Board Member of the Korean American Model Association, and President Joanna Park joined us to preview the celebration of traditional Korean fashion and highlight the event’s connection to a local cause.

The Korean American Model Association, a nonprofit, has partnered with the K-Las Vegas Media Foundation to help launch an initiative supporting homeless and less fortunate children in Southern Nevada. A portion of ticket sales from the Royal Hanbok Show will go toward supporting that effort, giving attendees a chance to experience K-culture while helping make a difference in the community.