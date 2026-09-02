“The Return of The Vegas Showman” | 9/2/26

Las Vegas-born entertainer Franky Perez joined us to talk about a major new chapter in his career: “The Return of The Vegas Showman,” a weekly Thursday night show with The All Nighters at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. The 7 p.m. production celebrates classic Las Vegas entertainment while showcasing Perez’s powerhouse vocals, musicianship and high-energy stage presence.

Perez also shared why performing on the Strip was a full-circle moment, along with his goal of making the show accessible to locals and visitors with $25 tickets, free parking, and no drink minimum. He also discussed his new bilingual album, Dámelo, and his upcoming appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

