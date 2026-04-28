The Resort At Summerlin | 4/28/26

Owners Joy Alvarez and Victor Delgado are bringing a taste of Los Angeles to Las Vegas with the official opening of Tacos 1986 at The Neighborhood Food Hall at The Resort at Summerlin.

A staple in L.A. since 2018, Tacos 1986 has built a loyal following by elevating traditional Tijuana-style tacos with hand-made corn tortillas, fresh ingredients, and bold, authentic flavors. The new Summerlin location stays true to its roots with a counter-service setup designed to recreate the energy, sound, and aroma of a classic street taco stand.

This segment is paid for by The Resort At Summerlin