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The Resort At Summerlin | 4/28/26

The beloved Los Angeles taco spot Tacos 1986 opens at The Resort at Summerlin, serving authentic Tijuana-style street tacos.
Tacos 1986 Brings L.A. Street Taco Flavor to Summerlin
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Owners Joy Alvarez and Victor Delgado are bringing a taste of Los Angeles to Las Vegas with the official opening of Tacos 1986 at The Neighborhood Food Hall at The Resort at Summerlin.

A staple in L.A. since 2018, Tacos 1986 has built a loyal following by elevating traditional Tijuana-style tacos with hand-made corn tortillas, fresh ingredients, and bold, authentic flavors. The new Summerlin location stays true to its roots with a counter-service setup designed to recreate the energy, sound, and aroma of a classic street taco stand.

This segment is paid for by The Resort At Summerlin

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