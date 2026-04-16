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The Resort at Summerlin | 4/16/26

The Resort at Summerlin celebrates the opening of The Neighborhood Food Hall with a community block party benefiting Three Square Food Bank. #PaidForContent
Neighborhood Food Hall Launches Block Party at The Resort at Summerlin
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Gregory Mercado and Will Edwards are helping kick off the grand opening of The Neighborhood Food Hall with a community-focused block party in Las Vegas. Taking place Saturday, April 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event invites locals and visitors to explore the new food hall, meet participating chefs, and enjoy tasting portions through a Food Hall Passport experience. All passport donations and raffle proceeds will benefit Three Square Food Bank, helping provide meals to families across Southern Nevada while celebrating the launch of the property’s newest dining destination.

This segment is paid for by The Resort at Summerlin

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