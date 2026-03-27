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The Resort at Summerlin | 3/27/26

SoCal favorite For The Win opens in Summerlin’s Neighborhood Food Hall, serving its signature smash burgers and fan-favorite sandwiches. #PaidForContent
For The Win Brings Its Iconic Smash Burgers To Summerlin
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A Southern California favorite is officially making its Las Vegas debut. Chef Santos Uy, founder of For The Win, is bringing his cult-followed smash burgers to The Neighborhood Food Hall at The Resort at Summerlin as part of the property’s major dining revitalization. Known for its simple, high-quality approach, For The Win has built a loyal fanbase with its signature thin-smashed patties, grilled onions, pickles, and signature fry sauce on a toasted potato bun. The Summerlin location mirrors the popular Los Angeles menu, featuring burgers, grilled cheese, and more. It also joins an impressive lineup of culinary concepts, further elevating the city’s ever-growing food scene.

This segment is paid for by The Resort at Summerlin

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