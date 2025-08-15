The Pet Buzz | 8/15/25

The pet treat market is wagging its tail over a new wave of healthy, sustainable, and tasty options. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, host of The Pet Buzz, introduces Loving Pets’ lineup of products designed with both pets and pet parents in mind. Puffsters deliver a crunchy, seasonal-flavored snack without the extra calories, while Be Chewsy treats use 3D printing to safely mimic favorites like antlers and pig ears. For weight-conscious pups, Favor Fullz pack creamy flavor into just two calories, and Natural Value offers affordable, breakable treats in beef, duck, or chicken. Houndations make training easy with a convenient carabiner pack, and Yummy Bones are perfect for Halloween handouts. Even mealtime gets an upgrade with eco-friendly Dolce Bowls. All products are proudly made in the USA.

This segment is paid for by The Pet Buzz