The Pet Buzz | 8/14/25

Nationally syndicated radio host and Pet Trendologist Charlotte Reed is helping Las Vegas pet owners tackle everyday pet challenges with smart, vet-recommended solutions. Whether it’s rising treat prices, dog stress, digestive troubles, or medication battles, Charlotte has a go-to product to make life easier.

Highlights include Natural Value Dog Treats for affordable, high-quality rewards, Vetality Twist + Lick Calming Gel for stress relief, and Stop the Runs Anti-Diarrhea Chewables for fast digestive support. She also recommends Vetality SimPill for hassle-free medication, Vetality Canine Aspirin for arthritis comfort, and the Loving Pets Gobble Stopper slow feeder to prevent gulping. For more tips and details on these products, visit The Pet Buzz social media channels.

The segment was paid for by The Pet Buzz