The Pet Buzz | 8/13/25

Cat lovers, rejoice — Charlotte Reed is bringing the scoop on what’s trending in the feline world! As more people welcome cats into their homes, the market for kitty comforts and health products is booming. Before she heads to SuperZoo, the pet industry’s biggest retail event, Charlotte is sharing her expert insight into what’s hot for our four-legged companions.

From stylish and functional cat carriers to innovative soy-based litter, Charlotte highlights items that are changing the way we care for our pets. She also covers tasty treats and dental health solutions that keep cats happy and healthy. It’s a purr-fect preview of what’s coming next in the world of feline trends, straight from the cat world’s leading voice.

This segment is paid for by The Pet Buzz