The Pet Buzz | 8/13/25

Before heading to SuperZoo, the pet industry’s biggest retail event, pet trendologist &amp; podcaster Charlotte Reed stops by to share the latest in the feline world. With more people welcoming cats into their homes, she’s showcasing the newest carriers, treats, litter, and even dental care for our furry friends.
Cat lovers, rejoice — Charlotte Reed is bringing the scoop on what’s trending in the feline world! As more people welcome cats into their homes, the market for kitty comforts and health products is booming. Before she heads to SuperZoo, the pet industry’s biggest retail event, Charlotte is sharing her expert insight into what’s hot for our four-legged companions.

From stylish and functional cat carriers to innovative soy-based litter, Charlotte highlights items that are changing the way we care for our pets. She also covers tasty treats and dental health solutions that keep cats happy and healthy. It’s a purr-fect preview of what’s coming next in the world of feline trends, straight from the cat world’s leading voice.

This segment is paid for by The Pet Buzz

