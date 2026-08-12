The Pet Buzz | 8/12/26

Keeping up with the latest pet brands can help you make smarter decisions for your furry family members while discovering new products, innovations, and ways to save. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Pet Buzz, joined us with her dogs Hammy Jones and Churchill.

Charlotte shared one of her favorite pet brands, along with advice on choosing the right feeding and drinking bowls, getting more value from your pet-treat budget, and finding treats that are appropriate for older dogs. She also discusses options for both dogs and cats and what pet parents should look for when choosing everyday products.

This segment is paid for by The Pet Buzz