The Personality Color Matrix | 8/22/25

What if understanding yourself and others could be as simple as looking at a color wheel? That’s the idea behind the Personality Color Matrix, a relationship-help technology co-created by author and speaker Corbin Billings and co-author Dawn Billings. Using relatable color-based insights, the tool helps individuals identify strengths, recognize shortcomings, and better navigate emotional challenges.

The holistic approach offers practical ways to reduce conflict, repair fractured relationships, and foster more meaningful connections. By discovering wisdom in opposing points of view and learning to shift from extreme emotions to balanced states, the Personality Color Matrix empowers people to communicate with clarity and compassion. It’s a fresh, accessible way to bring more harmony into everyday life.

This segment was paid for by The Personality Color Matrix