The LINQ | 10/20/25

A hidden world of enchantment is coming to Las Vegas this fall with the grand opening of The Magicians Room at The LINQ Promenade on October 27. Co-owner and Vegas entertainment veteran Damian Costa shares how the venue blends a whimsical arcade experience by day with adults-only magical performances by night. Guests first explore a modern “crane-only” arcade before discovering the cleverly concealed entrance to a showroom featuring world-class magicians like David Goldrake, Farrell Dillon, The Conjurors, and Late Night Magic. With a full-service bar, themed merchandise, and mobile ordering from surrounding restaurants, visitors can fully immerse themselves in the magic. David Goldrake even performs a quick trick on the show, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come in this unique Las Vegas experience.
