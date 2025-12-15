The Light System | 12/15/25

The Light System is gaining global attention for its calibrated light frequencies and non-linear waveform patterns designed to support coherence, balance, and energetic alignment.

As the presenting sponsor of Becoming Superhuman, the company will share live TLS transmissions throughout the three-day event, offering attendees an inside look at frequency-based approaches to self-regulation and expanded awareness.

While TLS does not make medical claims, many people around the world have described positive personal experiences using the technology, noting shifts in well-being and energetic harmony.

The Light System continues to partner with wellness centers internationally, providing education, tools, and access to its systems for those exploring new pathways to balance and human potential.

This segment is paid for by One World Publishing