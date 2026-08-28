The Legacy Theatre Las Vegas | 8/28/26

Music history takes center stage as Merald “Bubba” Knight Jr., an original Pip from Gladys Knight and the Pips, joined us to reflect on the group’s legendary legacy and his decades in the music industry. Knight will also celebrate his 84th birthday and an incredible 74 years in the music business.

The celebration continues on September 5, 2026, when Gladys Knight and the Pips will be inducted into the African American Museum of Art and History. The event offers an opportunity to honor the music, history and lasting influence of one of the most celebrated groups in American music.

