The Legacy Theatre |10/8/25

Broadway In The H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Open Doors) is celebrating the grand opening of the Legacy Theatre of Excellence, Nevada’s first African American–owned and operated education and arts complex.

The theatre serves as a home for aspiring young artists, providing training, mentorship, and performance opportunities across music, dance, theatre, and more. It also honors the trailblazing contributions of African American entertainers, from Tony Award–winner Ben Vereen to Grammy Award–winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bubba Knight.

The Legacy Theatre of Excellence aims to inspire the next generation of storytellers, performers, and cultural icons, while preserving the rich heritage of African American contributions to the arts. With this groundbreaking venue, Broadway In The H.O.O.D. is not only creating a stage for talent but building a lasting legacy of education, empowerment, and community impact in Nevada.

