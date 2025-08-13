Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Joy Love Experience | 8/13/25

Entertainer Skye Dee Miles, alongside chef-entrepreneur Bryce Krausman, invites you to The Joy Love Experience — a soul-stirring afternoon blending gospel and inspirational music, community connection, and delicious food.
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon as Skye Dee Miles brings The Joy Love Experience to life. This unique event combines the uplifting power of gospel and inspirational music with the warmth of community and the joy of sharing a great meal. Joined by chef and entrepreneur Bryce Krausman, Skye promises a gathering that feeds both the soul and the senses.

On August 17, 2025, the celebration kicks off with doors opening at 3 p.m., a pre-show and food service starting at 3:30 p.m., and the main show beginning at 4:30 p.m. Whether you come for the music, the fellowship, or the cuisine, you’ll leave with a full heart and a happy spirit.

