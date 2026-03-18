Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

The Greatest Average American | 3/18/26

Michael Rourke, the first winner of The Greatest Average American, shares what it was like competing on the new game show and what it takes to be “perfectly average.”
Season one champion of The Greatest Average American
Posted

Michael Rourke stopped by to talk about becoming the first winner of The Greatest Average American, the new game show hosted by Nate Bargatze.

The series celebrates everyday Americans by putting contestants through trivia and fun challenges designed to test how closely they think and act like the “average” American.

Rourke shared what the experience was like on the show, some of the most memorable moments from the competition, and what it means to earn the title in this unique and entertaining series.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo