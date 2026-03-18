The Greatest Average American | 3/18/26

Michael Rourke stopped by to talk about becoming the first winner of The Greatest Average American, the new game show hosted by Nate Bargatze.

The series celebrates everyday Americans by putting contestants through trivia and fun challenges designed to test how closely they think and act like the “average” American.

Rourke shared what the experience was like on the show, some of the most memorable moments from the competition, and what it means to earn the title in this unique and entertaining series.