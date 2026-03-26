The Great Vegas Festival of Beer | 3/26/26

Beer lovers, this one’s for you. The Great Vegas Festival of Beer returns Saturday, March 28, bringing together some of the best breweries, creative pours, and culinary experiences in the city. Founder Brian Chapin of Motley Brews and Scott Seales, co-founder of Modest Brewing Company, break down what attendees can expect—from diverse beer selections to interactive programming and food pairings. The festival also highlights how Las Vegas’ beer scene has evolved, with more local breweries and adventurous tastes shaping what people are drinking today. Whether you're a craft beer enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, this event promises something for everyone.

