The Friendship Circle of Las Vegas | 3/5/26

Rabbi Levi Harlig shares how Walk4Friendship supports Friendship Circle Las Vegas and invites the community to participate on March 8, 2026.
Walk4Friendship 2026: Building an Inclusive Community
Rabbi Levi Harlig, Executive Director of Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, joins us to talk about Walk4Friendship 2026, happening Sunday, March 8. Walk4Friendship is an annual event raising crucial funds and awareness for Friendship Circle, an organization dedicated to creating a more inclusive community. The day features a Welcome Ceremony, lunch, and a Grand Community Carnival — all free and open to the public. Participants can support by donating, volunteering, or simply joining the walk, helping Friendship Circle continue its impactful programs. Sign-ups and more information are available at www.walk4friendshiplv.com, making it easy for everyone to get involved and show their support.

