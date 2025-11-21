The Fan Prix |11/21/25

Fan Prix 2025 brought the thrill of motorsports to life for fans of all ages. Covering 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences, the event featured one-of-a-kind vintage and classic cars, interactive driving simulators, and exclusive opportunities to meet race drivers up close.

From heart-pounding displays to hands-on activities, attendees got a true taste of the excitement of Race Week in Las Vegas. We were there live, exploring the exhibits, racing simulators, and fan zones, soaking in the energy and celebrating all things automotive.

Whether you’re a longtime racing enthusiast or just looking for a weekend of fun, Fan Prix delivered nonstop thrills and unforgettable experiences.