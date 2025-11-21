Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Fan Prix |11/21/25

We were on-site at Fan Prix 2025 in Las Vegas, checking out the action-packed weekend filled with classic cars, simulators, and meet-and-greets with your favorite drivers.
Fan Prix 2025: Live from the Ultimate Racing Experience
Fan Prix 2025 brought the thrill of motorsports to life for fans of all ages. Covering 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences, the event featured one-of-a-kind vintage and classic cars, interactive driving simulators, and exclusive opportunities to meet race drivers up close.

From heart-pounding displays to hands-on activities, attendees got a true taste of the excitement of Race Week in Las Vegas. We were there live, exploring the exhibits, racing simulators, and fan zones, soaking in the energy and celebrating all things automotive.

Whether you’re a longtime racing enthusiast or just looking for a weekend of fun, Fan Prix delivered nonstop thrills and unforgettable experiences.

