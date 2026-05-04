The Empire Strips Back | 5/4/26

The cast of The Empire Strips Back is celebrating a major milestone—its first anniversary at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The hit production has quickly become one of the Strip’s most talked-about shows, blending comedy, choreography, and a playful sci-fi twist on a galaxy far, far away.

Now firmly established as a fan-favorite, the show has entertained audiences night after night inside the Rio showroom with its mix of high-energy dance numbers, sharp humor, and elaborate costuming. Cast members marked the anniversary with a visit and celebration, highlighting the show’s growing success and loyal following since opening in Las Vegas.

