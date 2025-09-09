The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation | 9/9/25

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s annual CF Bites Gala returns on September 20, 2025, at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa. This year’s theme, Ethereal Elegance, promises a gothic-inspired night filled with ghostly performances, classical music, and a hauntingly beautiful waltz — all dedicated to raising vital funds for research and patient support.

Emily Ellis, trustee of the Foundation, will share her son Carmine’s personal journey with cystic fibrosis, offering guests a powerful perspective on the impact of this disease. The evening will also honor Travis Turner, CEO of Luxe Lifestyle Managers, as the 2025 Vegas Visionary for his outstanding leadership in hospitality and philanthropy. Together, they’ll highlight how this event fuels groundbreaking treatments and gives renewed hope to the 40,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis.