The Conjurors | 4/2/26

We caught up with Natasha Lamb and Matthew Pomeroy, known as The Conjurors, ahead of their brand-new show “Secret Wonders,” now open at The Magicians Room at The LINQ Promenade. The internationally acclaimed duo has performed on stages around the world, including the Sydney Opera House and London’s West End, earning a reputation for their jaw-dropping mind reading and magic.

Blending cinematic storytelling with illusion and psychological mystery, “Secret Wonders” delivers an immersive experience for audiences of all ages. During their visit, they even stunned Elliott and Jessica with an unforgettable trick, giving a taste of the magic fans can expect live in Las Vegas.

