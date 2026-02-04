The Cocktail Guru | 2/4/26

When Valentine’s Day and the Big Game land back-to-back, couples don’t have to choose between romance and rivalry. Founder of The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, shows how to blend both worlds with festive cocktails designed for date night and game day alike.

From Valentine’s-inspired sips perfect for cozy nights in to larger-format drinks made for sharing with friends, there’s something for every kind of celebration. Pogash highlights creative recipes that work with or without alcohol, making them ideal for mixed crowds.

Whether you’re clinking glasses with your partner or cheering with pals on the couch, these easy, elevated drinks prove you can celebrate love and football at the same time—no compromise required.

This segment is paid for by The Cocktail Guru