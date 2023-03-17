The City of Las Vegas | 3/17/23

Watch Now
3/17/23

The city of Las Vegas is sponsoring seven more free outdoor concerts this spring, featuring a variety of music and entertainers. The public is invited to enjoy these afternoon/evening performances through May 6. Bring low-back chairs or blankets to be more comfortable. Refreshments will be available for purchase

