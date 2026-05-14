The Champion's Edge | 5/14/26

We spoke with sportscaster Bonnie Bernstein about her new series The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein, airing on ABC’s weekend lineup. The show highlights women who have taken lessons from their athletic careers—like discipline, resilience, and focus—and applied them to success in fields ranging from medicine to media.

Each episode blends candid interviews with hands-on mentorship segments and practical tips on topics like mental preparation and injury prevention. Produced with the Rose Bowl Institute and Hearst Media Production Group, the series is designed to inspire young athletes and show how the mindset built in sports can last a lifetime.

