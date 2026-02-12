The CEO Club | 2/12/26

Prime Video’s The CEO Club launches February 23, 2026, and we chatted with the inspiring women at its core. The eight-episode docuseries dives into the professional and personal lives of legendary athlete and executive producer Serena Williams alongside award-winning artist Thalía, fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and entrepreneur Winnie Harlow, wellness expert Hannah Bronfman, and jewelry founder Isabela Rangel Grutman.

This show isn’t just about success—it’s about the human moments behind building empires and forging legacy in industries from sports and music to fashion and tech.