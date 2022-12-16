The Burn Foundation | 12/15/22

The Fill Fire Truck Toy Drive takes place the first three weekends in December. Firefighters collect toys at 5 Walmart locations across the valley (Las Vegas, Henderson, & North Las Vegas). Over 28,000 kids are on their list to provide a gift for this holiday season. The Burn Foundation partners with other nonprofits, schools, government agencies, and churches to provide a toy for underserved kids, teens, and youth in the valley.