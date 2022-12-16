The Burn Foundation | 12/15/22

The Fill Fire Truck Toy Drive takes place the first three weekends in December. Firefighters collect toys at 5 Walmart locations across the valley (Las Vegas, Henderson, & North Las Vegas). Over 28,000 kids are on their list to provide a gift for this holiday season. The Burn Foundation partners with other nonprofits, schools, government agencies, and churches to provide a toy for underserved kids, teens, and youth in the valley.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 13:12:08-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.