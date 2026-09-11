The Bronx Wanderers | 9-11-26

The Bronx Wanderers are celebrating a major Las Vegas milestone: 10 years of performing full time in the city. Vincent John, Vinny Adinolfi and Nick Adinolfi joined us to look back at a decade of performances and the evolution of the band, which has grown into an 11-piece mini orchestra featuring a four-piece horn section.

The group has performed more than 2,000 shows and has built a loyal following with a production that changes its setlist every month. Fans have even returned more than 200 times, while the show continues to bring together multiple generations with music ranging from Celine Dion and Tom Jones to Queen and Green Day, along with comedy and stories throughout the performance. The Bronx Wanderers continue their monthly residency at South Point Hotel and Casino, with this month’s performances scheduled for the 11th through the 13th.

