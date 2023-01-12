The Broken Yolk Cafe | 1/12/23

The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails, and more.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:54:23-05
