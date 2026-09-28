The British Virgin Islands and Scrub Island Resort, JayWay Travel, Going.com | 9/28/26

Ready to start planning your next getaway? Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joined us with destination inspiration, vacation ideas and smart ways to save on your next adventure.

For a tropical escape, she highlights the British Virgin Islands and Scrub Island Resort, a private-island retreat surrounded by beautiful Caribbean waters. Travelers dreaming of Europe can explore customized trips with JayWay Travel and use promo code ENDLESS2026 for $1,000 off. And for anyone looking to save on airfare, Going's Price Drop tracking helps travelers monitor flight prices and spot potential savings. Whether you're dreaming of island relaxation, a European adventure or simply finding a better deal on your next flight, Laura has ideas to help make your travel plans a reality.