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The British Virgin Islands and Scrub Island Resort, JayWay Travel, Going.com | 9/28/26

Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom shares vacation inspiration, from a Caribbean island escape to European adventures, plus tips for finding better airfare. #PaidForContent
Plan Your Next Getaway With Travel Expert Laura Begley Bloom
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Ready to start planning your next getaway? Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joined us with destination inspiration, vacation ideas and smart ways to save on your next adventure.

For a tropical escape, she highlights the British Virgin Islands and Scrub Island Resort, a private-island retreat surrounded by beautiful Caribbean waters. Travelers dreaming of Europe can explore customized trips with JayWay Travel and use promo code ENDLESS2026 for $1,000 off. And for anyone looking to save on airfare, Going's Price Drop tracking helps travelers monitor flight prices and spot potential savings. Whether you're dreaming of island relaxation, a European adventure or simply finding a better deal on your next flight, Laura has ideas to help make your travel plans a reality.

This segment is paid for by The British Virgin Islands and Scrub Island Resort, JayWay Travel, Going.com

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