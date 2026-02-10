The Blind Boys of Alabama | 2/10/26

The Blind Boys of Alabama are true living legends of gospel music, with a career spanning over 70 years. Honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards from the NEA and GRAMMYs, six GRAMMY wins, and induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, their influence reaches far beyond gospel.

Known for blending traditional favorites with contemporary spiritual material, they’ve worked with icons like Eric Clapton, Prince, Tom Waits, Lou Reed, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. Their performances are a powerful mix of soul, history, and heart, crossing musical boundaries while keeping audiences mesmerized. Don’t miss this rare chance to experience their unmatched talent live at Myron’s at The Smith Center on February 12!