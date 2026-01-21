The Beauty Bar |1/21/26

A major beauty collaboration is coming to Arizona as The Beauty Bar Makeup Academy teams up with Glam Sophisticated Makeup Academy for a special-edition masterclass.

This unique three day event brings together two professional Vegas-based makeup educators, with Jackie Alves, owner of The Beauty Bar, and Nikolina Ivanova of Glam Sophisticated leading the instruction.

Jackie will teach her signature Mature Skin Makeup Techniques, making this Arizona stop a standout on Glam Sophisticated’s nationwide masterclass tour. Step up your game or take those first steps into the makeup industry.

