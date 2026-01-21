The Beauty Bar |1/21/26

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two leading makeup academies are joining forces for a special-edition masterclass. The Beauty Bar Makeup Academy and Glam Sophisticated Makeup Academy bring top-tier artistry and expert education to Arizona.
A major beauty collaboration is coming to Arizona as The Beauty Bar Makeup Academy teams up with Glam Sophisticated Makeup Academy for a special-edition masterclass.

This unique three day event brings together two professional Vegas-based makeup educators, with Jackie Alves, owner of The Beauty Bar, and Nikolina Ivanova of Glam Sophisticated leading the instruction.

Jackie will teach her signature Mature Skin Makeup Techniques, making this Arizona stop a standout on Glam Sophisticated’s nationwide masterclass tour. Step up your game or take those first steps into the makeup industry.

