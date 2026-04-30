The Bagel Cafe | 4/30/26

A beloved Las Vegas institution is celebrating a major milestone as The Bagel Cafe turns 30 years old. Original owner Savvas Andrews and owner Hugo Riquelme are marking the occasion with a full-day celebration on Sunday, May 3, 2026, bringing the community together from morning through late afternoon.

The festivities will feature anniversary specials, giveaways, and food and drink features that highlight the café’s long-standing tradition of authentic New York–style deli favorites and scratch-made bagels. At 10:00 AM, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley will attend to present an official proclamation recognizing The Bagel Cafe’s three decades of service to the community.