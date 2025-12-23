The Backstage Experience | 12/23/25

On Backstage Experience, Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney sit down to discuss their upcoming psychological thriller The Housemaid, opening in theaters Friday. The film centers on a young woman searching for a fresh start who becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple, only to discover unsettling secrets beneath the surface.

Sweeney talks about stepping into the role of Millie Calloway, while Seyfried shares insight into portraying the mysterious Nina Winchester. The cast teases the film’s tension, layered performances, and dark twists, closing the segment with a playful exchange as they agree the film is “delicious.”