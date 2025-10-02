The Allstate Foundation | 10/2/25

This October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Allstate Foundation is raising awareness about financial abuse—a hidden but pervasive form of relationship abuse. Sharisse Kimbro, Relationship Abuse Program Officer, explains that while 99% of abusive relationships involve financial control, only 3% of people recognize it as abuse.

Warning signs include restricting access to money, closely monitoring spending, preventing work or education, withholding essential documents, or damaging credit. By recognizing these behaviors, victims and loved ones can take steps to disrupt the cycle and seek support. The campaign empowers viewers to understand financial abuse, protect themselves, and promote healthy, safe relationships.

This segment was paid for by The Allstate Foundation