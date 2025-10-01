TFH’s Global Exotic Dance Championship | 10/1/25

“What happens in Vegas doesn’t have to stay in Vegas,” says Joe Mahavuthivanij, CEO of TFH. Born in Las Vegas, TFH is putting exotic dance on the world stage with competitions in different performance styles. The inaugural Global Twerk Championship finals on October 4th promises a $10,000 finale where viewers at home vote for the winner.

While bold and boundary-pushing, the event is non-nude, celebrating dance, athleticism, and audience energy. With twerking as the highlight, TFH brings the unique spirit of Vegas entertainment to fans everywhere, proving that rhythm, talent, and showmanship know no borders.

