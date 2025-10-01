Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TFH’s Global Exotic Dance Championship | 10/1/25

TFH is taking Las Vegas entertainment global with its first-ever Global Twerk Championship—an athletic, high-energy competition streamed live worldwide.
“What happens in Vegas doesn’t have to stay in Vegas,” says Joe Mahavuthivanij, CEO of TFH. Born in Las Vegas, TFH is putting exotic dance on the world stage with competitions in different performance styles. The inaugural Global Twerk Championship finals on October 4th promises a $10,000 finale where viewers at home vote for the winner. 

While bold and boundary-pushing, the event is non-nude, celebrating dance, athleticism, and audience energy. With twerking as the highlight, TFH brings the unique spirit of Vegas entertainment to fans everywhere, proving that rhythm, talent, and showmanship know no borders.

