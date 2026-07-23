Texas Instruments Education Technology | 7/23/26

As students prepare to head back to the classroom, many families are looking for ways to create healthier study habits and reduce digital distractions. Bestselling author, math educator, and Math Therapy author Vanessa Vakharia joined us to share practical back-to-school strategies for building focused learning routines at home and in the classroom. She discusses how purposeful, single-purpose learning tools can help improve concentration and support math performance without the interruptions of notifications, apps, or social media. Vanessa also offers advice on helping students transition from summer screen time to productive academic routines and explains how thoughtful technology choices can set kids up for success throughout the school year.

This segment is paid for by Texas Instruments Education Technology