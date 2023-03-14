TESLA | 3/14/23

Legendary rockers TESLA are returning to Las Vegas for a special five-night residency, in celebration of their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world. The residency kicks off Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. inside House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 14:32:55-04
