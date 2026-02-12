Techish.com | 2/12/26

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2/12/26

Emmy-winning tech expert Jennifer Jolly shares smart, surprising Valentine’s gifts that solve problems, spark connection, and even save money. #PaidForContent
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Are Actually Genius
If Valentine’s Day snuck up on you, Jennifer Jolly says don’t panic—get smart. The Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist shares clever gift ideas that go beyond flowers and chocolates, focusing on connection, convenience, and everyday usefulness.

From a mobile game that keeps loved ones connected across distances to futuristic translation glasses perfect for travelers and multicultural couples, these picks feel thoughtful without feeling forced. She also highlights a gadget that acts like an in-car expert to prevent roadside stress, plus a mobile service that actually pays users to be on their phones less.

This segment is paid for by Techish.com

