Techish.com | 12/9/25

This holiday season, tech that makes life easier is in the spotlight. Jennifer Jolly highlights top gifts that keep families connected, simplify routines, and bring fun to everyone.

From smart baby monitors and laptops to gaming devices and thermostats, these selections combine practicality with innovation. Plus, tools like Greenlight.com help kids learn real-life skills, making these gifts both thoughtful and useful.

With expert picks and clever insights, Jennifer shows how tech can truly make the holidays brighter.

This segment is paid for by Techish.com