Techish | 8/6/26

Back-to-school season is almost here, and having the right technology can help students stay organized, creative, and prepared for the year ahead.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joined us to highlight some of the latest gadgets and must-have gear for students of all ages, from classroom technology and portable storage to creative tools and back-to-school essentials.

Whether you're shopping for a kindergartner or a college student, these products are designed to make learning, studying, and staying organized a little easier throughout the school year.

This segment is paid by Dell Technologies, Woom Bikes, Cricut, Samsung & Sandisk