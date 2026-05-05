Techish | 5/5/26

With Americans expected to spend a record $38 billion this Mother’s Day, gift-giving is getting a serious upgrade—and tech is leading the way. Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist Jennifer Jolly says smart devices are quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing categories for moms who want something both thoughtful and useful.

From powerhouse smartphones like the latest Galaxy Ultra series to smart lifestyle upgrades, Jolly highlights how today’s gifts are blending convenience, creativity, and connection. For moms who love the outdoors, smart bird feeders like Bird Buddy bring nature closer in real time, while portable storage solutions such as SanDisk Phone Drives help free up space without needing a full device upgrade.

This segment is paid for by Techish