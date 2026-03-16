Techish | 3/16/26

Spring is finally here, and that means it’s time to shake off the winter blues and gear up for new adventures. Emmy Award-winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly joins us with some of the smartest new gadgets and innovations designed to make the season safer, easier, and a lot more fun.

From tools that help protect your digital life to devices that upgrade your travel, outdoor activities, and everyday routines, Jennifer breaks down the tech worth your attention right now. She’s also highlighting some impressive new computers built for today’s gamers and powerful enough for work and play.

Whether you’re tech-savvy or just looking for simple ways to make life run smoother, Jennifer’s spring tech picks offer something for everyone.

This segment is paid for by Techish