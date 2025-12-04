Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Techish | 12/4/25

Emmy Award–winning consumer tech journalist Jennifer Jolly shares her must-have gadgets for the holidays, offering smart, fun, and family-friendly gift ideas. #PaidForContent
Jolly Holidays with Jennifer Jolly: The Season’s Hottest Tech Gifts
Posted

If you're scrambling for last-minute holiday gift ideas, Jennifer Jolly has you covered with this year’s smartest, coolest tech picks.

She kicks things off with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, a powerhouse device perfect for work, creativity, and entertainment. Families looking to capture memories instantly will love the HP Sprocket Photobooth, turning any gathering into a fun photo experience. For the gamers, Jennifer spotlights the SanDisk microSD card for the ROG Ally X, giving players the storage they need for massive libraries. She also highlights the Birdbuddy Pro Smart Bird Feeder, a family-friendly gadget that brings nature right to your screen with smart notifications and brilliant photos of visiting birds. And for younger kids, she points parents to Bark’s online safety tools, with special holiday deals available.

This segment is paid for by Techish

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo