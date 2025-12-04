Techish | 12/4/25

If you're scrambling for last-minute holiday gift ideas, Jennifer Jolly has you covered with this year’s smartest, coolest tech picks.

She kicks things off with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, a powerhouse device perfect for work, creativity, and entertainment. Families looking to capture memories instantly will love the HP Sprocket Photobooth, turning any gathering into a fun photo experience. For the gamers, Jennifer spotlights the SanDisk microSD card for the ROG Ally X, giving players the storage they need for massive libraries. She also highlights the Birdbuddy Pro Smart Bird Feeder, a family-friendly gadget that brings nature right to your screen with smart notifications and brilliant photos of visiting birds. And for younger kids, she points parents to Bark’s online safety tools, with special holiday deals available.

This segment is paid for by Techish