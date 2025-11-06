Techish | 11/6/25

Jennifer Jolly breaks down some of the biggest tech deals of the season — just in time for holiday shopping.

From the new Galaxy S25 Ultra available at Samsung.com to the debut of Hydrow’s most advanced rowing machine, she has something for everyone on your list. She also spotlights Anker’s SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 — nearly half off — plus the brand-new CarMD Connect, launching November 22, for road-trippers who want location sharing and vehicle health tracking in real time.

Jennifer offers smart shopping advice, reminding viewers to compare prices, stack discounts, and shop early to snag limited inventory. For a full list of deals and her expert recommendations, visit Techish.com .

This segment is paid for by Techish