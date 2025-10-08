Techish | 10/8/25

It sounds like something out of science fiction: a vehicle that doesn’t just take you from point A to point B, but also powers your home in an emergency.

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly joins to explain how the new GMC Sierra EV AT4 and GM Energy Home System can transform your car into a lifeline during storm season. With this technology, your EV becomes a GM Energy Home System backup generator on wheels, keeping essentials running when the grid falters.

But how practical is it for everyday drivers? Jennifer breaks down who can benefit most, whether only certain models work, and how quickly this futuristic backup plan is becoming reality. From storm preparedness to energy independence, it’s a groundbreaking way to rethink what your car can do.

