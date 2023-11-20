Morning Blend Actions Facebook Tweet Email Tech The Halls | 11/20/23 Prev Next Technology and lifestyle expert, Stephanie Humphrey joins Morning Blend with a couple of her favorite must-have hi-tech holiday gift picks. #PaidForContent Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 20, 2023 and last updated 2023-11-20 15:24:27-05 For more information FOLLOW: @TECHLIFESTEPHThis segment is paid for by 1MORE USA, GoveeLife, OtterBox, PayPal, and T-Mobile Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo