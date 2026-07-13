Tech It Out | 7/13/26

Summer is the perfect time to upgrade your tech, whether you're traveling, gaming, or making memories with family and friends. Tech It Out podcast host Marc Saltzman joined us with some of his favorite products designed to help you get more out of the season. From the latest baseball action in MLB The Show 26, to the highly anticipated PlayStation game SAROS, and the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for storing photos, videos, and important files on the go, Marc has something for gamers, travelers, and tech enthusiasts alike. It's a roundup of smart, fun, and practical gadgets to keep your summer running smoothly.

This segment is paid for by Tech It Out