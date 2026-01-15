Taste the Dream | 1/15/26

Taste the Dream is a powerful community celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through unity, service, and economic empowerment. Held alongside the annual MLK Parade and King Week programming, the event brings together families, small businesses, nonprofits, and community partners for a day filled with food, culture, entertainment, and access to vital resources.

From a diverse lineup of food trucks to live entertainment and community outreach, Taste the Dream creates an inclusive space that uplifts local entrepreneurs while connecting attendees with organizations dedicated to health, wellness, and support services.

Learn more here.