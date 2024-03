Delight yourself at the 27th Annual Taste of Excellence Scholarship Benefit, where over 100 varieties of wine and spirits await your palate.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Purchase your tickets for $70 in advance and dress to impress for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and philanthropy.